From many stories to one: Ruthie Garner travels and shares family’s battle with cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Ruthie Garner spent more than three decades telling news stories to WALB viewers, but now, she is focusing on only one story.
Garner now spends her time traveling and talking about her family’s cancer story.
Garner was diagnosed with stage three fallopian tube cancer in 2013.
Garner, her husband and her son are all cancer survivors. Garner travels to communities to share their story and give hope to others going through treatment.
Garner said it was the love and support from WALB viewers that got her through her cancer journey.
“Very supportive," Garner said. "Cards, I mean everyday there were cards from somebody in our huge radius as far as the people we reach, very supportive, lots of prayer and so that made a big difference, it meant a lot.”
Garner said the one thing she misses the most is being in the newsroom with all the people she loves.
She added it was great to have a job she loved what she did and the people she worked with.
