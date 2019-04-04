ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Sylvester woman made a huge impact at WALB, becoming the first full-time female evening news anchor and female news director.
Dawn Hobby worked for over 35 years at WALB, becoming a pioneer for many women in media.
Hobby started at the station in 1980 as a production assistant, running the teleprompter while also stacking scripts.
Years later, Hobby was promoted to associate producer and then producer.
After five years, she became an on-air reporter and by 1986, she became the first full-time female evening news anchor.
Hobby said there was some reluctance to putting her on air as a woman in the full-time role.
The journalist said, at the time, news was a male-dominated business, but led the newsroom evolve.
Hobby was able to break through those barriers and became a trailblazer for women being accepted on-air and managerial roles.
“It was a life changing, a life defining career for me and had it not been for the viewers and the connection with the viewers, I couldn’t have stayed in the career," Hobby said. "I mean if the viewers don’t like you, let’s face it, you’re not going to stick around. You’re not going to be allowed to stick around. So, I’m grateful to the viewers for giving me the opportunity to work in television news for 35 years.”
Hobby said during her 35-year tenure, her favorite part was getting out connecting with people and telling their stories.
Dawn received an Emmy award in 2011.
In 2013, Hobby became the news director. Hobby retired in 2015.
Hobby got her real estate license and is now an accomplished realtor.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.