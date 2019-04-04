“It was a life changing, a life defining career for me and had it not been for the viewers and the connection with the viewers, I couldn’t have stayed in the career," Hobby said. "I mean if the viewers don’t like you, let’s face it, you’re not going to stick around. You’re not going to be allowed to stick around. So, I’m grateful to the viewers for giving me the opportunity to work in television news for 35 years.”