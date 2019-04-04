ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thedjuana Benson Nicholson got her job at WALB unlike any other — she issued a challenge to the station manager.
Nicholson was the first black woman to operate a camera on the floor in the WALB studio.
Nicholson said she enjoyed her time at WALB and was grateful for the opportunity.
She started working for WALB in early 1979.
Nicholson said Lucille Moultrie worked as a janitor for the station and referred her to the general manager for the job.
“I asked him to give me three days. Three days to actually learn how to operate the camera and he did,” Nicholson said. “And I took the challenge on and I learned it and I got it down pat in three days and he said ‘you got the job.’”
Nicholson was promoted to floor manager.
Nicholson worked for WALB until she got married and left in February 1980.
She now lives in McDonough.
