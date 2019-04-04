Hunt for 2 accused of kidnapping and beating a man ends in Americus

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -A multi-county hunt for two people accused of kidnapping and beating a man ended in Americus.
Johnathan Belote and Tiffany Bullard were arrested on Mary Blunt Drive Sunday.
An incident report indicates deputies found a man in the trunk of their car, while pulling them over. That man was then sent to the hospital, and is expected to be OK. We’re waiting to hear an update on how he’s doing.
“Shortly there after the 911 dispatched my units to a call stating that he was being held against his will in the trunk of a car that he was calling from and utilizing that 911 call they were able to ping his location. He stated he was struck with a tire iron and I think the tire iron was located in the vehicle," said Chief Deputy Eric Bryant.
The report also indicates marijuana was also found in the car.
The two now face charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
