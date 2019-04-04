GBI: Three-month investigation leads to drug arrest of Albany man

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany man was arrested for drug offenses after state and area law enforcement agencies concluded a three-month long investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Vintavius Whitaker, 26, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after undercover agents purchased the drug from the suspect.
Whitaker was arrested in Lee County after a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), GBI officials said.
Agents previously saw the suspect leaving his Albany residence in the 500 block of Johnson Road and a search warrant was later executed on Tuesday.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Region 3 Americus Office, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and GSP executed the search warrant.
Over nine ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms and multiple vials of suspected THC oil were seized, according to the GBI.
Whitaker is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
The suspect also has outstanding warrants in Dougherty Co. for the same charge, GBI officials said, and more arrests are expected following the investigation.
