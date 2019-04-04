Gas company could face millions in fines after Homerville explosion

HOMERVILLE, GA (WALB) - Three women were inside the Coffee Corner in downtown Homerville in August of last year when a nearby construction crew hit a gas line connected to the building that caused an explosion.
The three Clinch County women that were inside the shop during the blast were hospitalized.
Initially, the State Insurance Commission Office said the explosion was an accident.
Now, an Atlanta natural gas company could face a multi-million dollar fine in connection to that explosion.
The Georgia Public Service Commission released their investigation findings, which determined the Atlanta Gas Light Company failed to follow their own procedures for their damage prevention program.
It also states they failed to conduct a proper investigation after the explosion and did not do post-accident drug and alcohol tests on the involved employees.
“Atlanta Gas Light improperly marked and located a gas line and a sewer line on their project. The result was hitting both with a boring machine," said Tom Krause, the Georgia Public Service Commission spokesperson.
Atlanta Gas Light is facing $2.3 million in civil penalties.
The company does have an opportunity to respond to the report findings.
WALB reached out to the company for comment on this story but have not heard back at this time.
