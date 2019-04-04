District Attorney: Last doctor sentenced in GA pill mill conspiracy

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The final defendant in a “multi-city pill mill conspiracy" was sentenced Wednesday, according to Charles “Charlie” Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Vinod Shah, 69, of Salisbury, North Carolina, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense controlled substances outside the usual course of medical practice and a legitimate medical purpose, Peeler said.
Shah will serve six years in prison and three years on supervised release.
Shah joins seven other co-defendants who have been sentenced for their roles in operating pill mills at the Wellness Center in Valdosta and the Relief Institute in Columbus, according to Peeler’s office.
Tens of thousands of prescriptions for highly addictive opioids were given to people and more than $2 million in cash was paid out by patients seeking prescriptions, Peeler’s office said.
Shah was recruited and employed in 2012-13 and trained in Valdosta under one of the co-defendants sentenced previously.
In Columbus, Shah saw at least 45 patients a day and the clinic stayed open late.
The clinics operated on a “cash only” basis as patients paid $325 in cash for the first visit and $250 for subsequent visits.
Almost every patient seen by Shah was diagnosed with lower back pain and prescribed large quantities of two different dosages of Oxycodone and Alprazolam, according to Peeler’s office.
In his plea agreement, Shah said many of his patients were seeking drugs and many had no legitimate need for the prescriptions. He also admitted he did not adequately examine the patients and deliberately ignored obvious signs that the clinics were operating outside the legitimate practice of medicine.
“There is no excuse for doctors and healthcare professionals who turn away from their oath to ethically care for sick people and instead prescribe opioids to addicts in return for cash," Peeler said. “The opioid epidemic is a scourge, and is creating serious harm in every pocket of our society. Law enforcement is working to root out those in the medical field illegally profiting from others’ destruction.”
A total of seven co-defendants in this case were sentenced in December 2018.
Five co-conspirators previously entered guilty pleas for their involvement in or knowledge and concealment of the conspiracy and were sentenced in federal court in December.
