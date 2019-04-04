Crisp Co. students win big at local competitions

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Students in Crisp County are winning big at competitions across South Georgia.
Wade Bailey is senior a Crisp County High School. He’s also in Future Farmers of America (FFA). He went to the “Top Gun Weld Off” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and won a $1,000 scholarship. To Bailey, welding is an art.
“Well I do a lot of drawing so it helps with hand eye coordination. It helps to have that cause whenever you’re welding it’s a lot of precise movements and patterns and you keep it very very exact,” said Bailey.
Another senior in FFA is Kayla Stephens. She won the grand champion market hog at the Junior Market livestock show in March. She's been in FFA since middle school and was proud to show off the belt buckle she won.
“I participate in FFA because I’ve made lifelong friends and I’ve also gained leadership skills, responsibility skills, and opportunities to go to state conventions, show livestock,” said Stephens.
Haley Kendrick is a sophomore. She won showmanship for her pig at junior market show. She’s been working with animals since kindergarten.
“You have to train them to walk with you and stuff and everyday you gotta like give them baths and feed them and they have such a specific feeding schedule,” said Kendrick. “It’s like a dog, but it’s like a goat, or a sheep, instead.”
Bailey said he’s getting ready to compete at the state level and heading to a banquet at ABAC in May.
Stephens is getting ready to compete on the state level. Bailey and Stephens said they’re both going to ABAC in the fall.
