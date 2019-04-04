City of Albany refinances millions of dollars in bonds

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany city leaders are refinancing around $26 million in bonds to Albany State University.
The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority originally issued a little more than $33 million in bonds to the school back in 2005 for new dorms.
The bonds are a way for the school to borrow money from the city.
Now, the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia wants to be the owner of the bonds, rather than ASU itself, which may actually benefit the city.
“One of the benefits of refinancing this bond is lower interest rates and also it’s going to change ownership. This bond this year will actually be with one of the regency’s affiliate agencies,” said Downtown City Manager Lequrica Gaskins.
There will be a public hearing sometime in April for you to ask any questions you may have about the multi-million dollar transaction.
