Area evacuated after tanker truck overturns in Douglas

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Douglas police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area of Bowens Mill Road at Peterson Avenue after a tanker truck overturned Wednesday evening.
According to the Douglas Police Department’s Facebook page, the truck was filled with anhydrous ammonia.
Assistant Fire Chief Casey Wright said the ammonia is dangerous to inhale and residents in the area have been evacuated.
Wright said there were no injuries when the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. He also said it will take several hours to clean up and special equipment is on the way from Augusta to help with the removal of the ammonia.
The police department said the Douglas Fire Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) also responded to the scene.
Police are asking drivers to be patient and use alternate routes as they work to clear the area.
