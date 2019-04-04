ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Statistics show every two and a half minutes someone is sexually assaulted.
That’s according to Mary Martinez-Allen, Executive Director of the Lily Pad in Albany.
April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month and it’s important for everyone to be aware of some of the signs and symptoms of sexual violence.
Survivors who are struggling may be more withdrawn or feeling depressed.
Martinez-Allen said if someone does disclose that they’ve been assaulted you need to listen and believe them.
You can encourage this survivor to report what happened by calling local law enforcement.
“Sexual assault holds no demographic barriers. It can be anybody. Whatever your socioeconomic status is, your race, your religion, your color, your ethnicity. There is nothing that protects you from sexual assault. It affects everyone," said Martinez-Allen.
They can also get a confidential forensic examination, something the Lily Pad offers.
There's also therapy or counseling options for someone to have a safe space to share their thoughts.
She explained one out of 10 children will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18.
“One out of 10 kids are sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday. Ninety percent of the time that’s someone they know and trust. You know it’s usually not stranger danger. It’s someone you know, someone you trust, someone that may have groomed you.”
April 11 the Lily Pad is hosting its annual child abuse symposium.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at ASU West Campus on Gillionville Road in room C-266.
