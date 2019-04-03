Unmarked Cordele police vehicle stolen in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department needs the public’s help finding an unmarked police vehicle.
A white 2010 Ford Explorer was stolen early Wednesday morning at a house in Albany, according to the Cordele Police.
Police said the vehicle is equipped with blue lights and a siren.
The Tag Number on the SUV is GV42491.
The police department said no body armor or weapons were inside.
If you see suspicious activity with this type of vehicle, or if you think you have seen this SUV or know where it is, you are urged to call 911 or the Albany Police Department at (229)-431-3288.
