Tifton leaders discuss golf cart ordinance, downtown development

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Golf carts and downtown development, those are two topics on the minds of the Tifton City Council this week after they said they’ve had trouble with underage people driving golf carts.
City leaders talked about ways to let people know what the requirements are when they drive golf carts in Tifton.
They revised the ordinance in 2013 to become golf cart friendly.
“I don’t know, in our neighborhood particularly, there’s a lot of golf carts,” said Rob Wilmot, Tifton city attorney.
City leaders want people to know what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to driving golf carts in Tifton. They said they want to make sure the city is in compliance with state law.
“People have to have a drivers license to operate it. That just makes sense,” said Wilmot. “Children should certainly be restrained if possible.”
The golf cart ordinance was one of the items on the city council’s agenda Monday night.
Golf carts can operate in designated areas and with certain equipment.
Less than two weeks ago, a 13 and 14 year old were hurt in a golf cart accident. One of the teens had a serious head injury.
“A lot of the responsibility rests with the parents. They need to make sure their children aren’t driving the carts. If they’re on the carts, that they’re properly restrained and kept safe,” said Wilmot.
The city also discussed thrift stores that are in or could come to the downtown area.
Leaders want to bring more businesses into the downtown area.
The city wants to listen to the needs of the people of Tifton for jobs, engagement, business owners and young entrepreneurs.
“Over the next months to come, we will be having a very open, gradual dialogue to look not just at thrift stores but to look at other uses as well,” said Bruce Green, the interim downtown development director.
The city said it is in discovery mode to find out what defines a thrift or antique store.
Leaders also want Wilmot to find out if golf carts need to be insured.
