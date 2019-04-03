Tift Co. council to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month with pinwheel ceremony

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Wheels are spinning in Tift County and for a good cause.
The Tift County Council on Child Abuse is kicking off Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month with a pinwheel ceremony Wednesday morning.
Organizers said students at Horizon Academy put the pinwheels in the ground.
“A Voice for All Children” pinwheel ceremony has been put on since 2002.
The council said each pinwheel has a personal meaning and they’ve seen more than 400 reports of suspected child abuse.
“Each one of the pinwheels is put into the ground represents a report of neglect or child abuse in this county last year,” said Kelly Shoniker, president of the Tift County Council on Child Abuse. "Yeah, 498, which actually has dropped from last year of roughly a hundred so that’s really encouraging.'
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Organizers are also selling blue ribbons for the fundraiser.
The pinwheel is recognized across the nation as a symbol for child abuse prevention.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.