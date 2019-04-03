SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - An old staple is returning to Sylvester.
“A Taste of Worth” is coming back in May.
The walk and eat event was a no-go last year.
However, it will be returning on May 3, with more than 10 Worth County restaurants giving samples of some of their best foods.
Karen Singletary is the Main Street manager and is helping oversee the event.
“A lot of people have never tried different restaurants and this gives them the opportunity to get a little taste of what they have,” said Singletary.
Similar to past years, there will be road closures during this event.
WALB was told Kelly Street, between Main Street and Isabella Street, will be closed for the event.
Singletary said the event will kick off on May 3 around 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
