Sunshine then rain late Thursday

By Yolanda Amadeo | April 3, 2019 at 12:31 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 12:31 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Really nice spring weather the next couple of days. More sunshine and warming back to average as highs reach mid-upper 70s. Dry through Thursday with increasing clouds and rain moving in through the evening into Friday. This begins an extended active period with rain likely into next week. Not a weekend washout however scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

A strong cold front brings relief with drier air the middle of next week.

