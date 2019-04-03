Sunshine then rain late Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Really nice spring weather the next couple of days. More sunshine and warming back to average as highs reach mid-upper 70s. Dry through Thursday with increasing clouds and rain moving in through the evening into Friday. This begins an extended active period with rain likely into next week. Not a weekend washout however scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected.
A strong cold front brings relief with drier air the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.