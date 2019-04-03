Sexual assault victims coming forward in South GA

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sexual assault victims are coming forward.
Ruth’s Cottage spokespersons said there is an increase in people reporting their abuse.
On Tuesday, Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House located in Tifton, visited Sylvester to discuss their findings.
They shared information to help the public along with business owners.
“It’s not that we’re seeing a rise in the number of cases, but we’re seeing a rise in the number of people that are actually beginning to come forward," said Neali Inmon with Ruth’s Cottage. "For so long, sexual assault has been the crime that goes unreported because people are ashamed or people are gonna say, ‘Well, they were asking for it.’”
Inmon said 75 percent of sexual assaults go unreported. She said shame and economic situations continue to be reasons why they go unreported.
April kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.