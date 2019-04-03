Organizations come together to help you identify signs of child abuse

Sylvester, GA (WALB) - Child abuse continues to be a nationwide problem.
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month but that hasn’t stopped Worth County leaders from fighting for children year-round.
Worth and Tift County leaders are working together to bring awareness about child abuse to all.
On Tuesday afternoon, leaders from Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House brought awareness and knowledge about child abuse to the public.
“Lots of times it is the children who are skeptical of reporting to anyone, even telling a trusted adult because they fear that they’re either gonna get in trouble, they’re threatened, their gonna be in trouble and at times, they are even promised if they don’t tell, they’ll be given things,” said Melissa Wood with the Patticake House.
Wood said the signs could be everything from declining grades in the classroom, dropping out of school activities, nightmares and bed wetting.
There are also some signs you may over look.
“We see with the females, we see headaches. When children start having real severe headaches and things like that," said Wood. "Now that alone does not determine that definitely a child has been abused, but what we see a lot with our females and stomach aches in boys.”
Those signs alone are not indicators of abuse, however, Wood and a former physicians assistant said it’s important to listen and observe.
“They fell or something, it’s like, this child could have not fallen and gotten this injury and you keep seeing them coming back continuously. So, I think it’s great that I, as a first aid responder, would tell the doctor, I don’t think this child just did it on their self,” said Christy Filiatrault, a Sylvester resident.
“What we see most in the children we interview is that the abuser themselves is someone that is known to the child and usually someone within that child’s family,” said Wood.
Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House have conducted 28 interviews with kids so far this year. Seven of those were from Worth County.
