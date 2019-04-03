Neighbors shocked by Cairo homicide investigation

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - A fight between two siblings in Cairo led to one’s death and the other being charged with murder.
Many residents on 13 Avenue SW said they weren’t aware of any fight gone wrong until they heard police sirens outside their homes.
Once Cairo police arrived at the scene, they discovered Travis White’s body, with no suspect in sight.
“At first I was wondering what in the world was going on with all the cops going up and down the road,” said Alfred Norwood, a resident.
Officers said Travis’ brother, Joseph White, quickly became their sole suspect in the homicide investigation.
Joseph was apprehended just over an hour later, which was the last thing their neighbor, Norwood, was expecting to happen.
“I saw the yellow tape across the road and that was so surprising that something had happened over across the road," said Norwood.
Just a few hours into the investigation, state and local law enforcement agents emerged from the woods with a white box labeled “evidence.”
Recovering what they believe is the murder weapon.
“That’s the hardest thing about it you see, they both lost,” said Norwood.
WALB briefly spoke to the sons’ step-father, James Robert, Friday evening who was beside himself because he said the boys were just fine a few hours earlier.
Which was the same thing Nordwood heard.
“They said the brothers were just talking, then the next thing you know, you hear gunshots and somebody is dead. Now, the family has to mourn on both sides," said Norwood.
And in the midst of despair, Robert offered this advice.
“Just watch over your loved ones for sure, because you never know what’s going to happen," said Robert.
Officers said an autopsy has been performed on Travis’ body and the report will come in after a few days.
