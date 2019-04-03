Movies, TV series to be filmed in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - A taste of Hollywood is making its way to Fitzgerald.
Two movies and an eight episode TV series will be shot in Fitzgerald this year.
We're told it's easier to navigate through a small town like Fitzgerald when it comes to blocking off roads for production.
Thanks to some local Hollywood ties, the mayor said this exposure will be part of creating a production company called the “Fitzgerald Family Films.”
“We wanted to make it clear that we’re not trying to just film a movie in Fitzgerald. We are trying to build a viable and sustainable industry in Fitzgerald where people can become employed and they can come eat in our restaurants and stay in our hotels and we’ve got trained people here,” said Mayor Jim Puckett.
A Fitzgerald native helped bring some of these movies to the area.
We’re told a World War II themed movie will be shot beginning in June.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.