Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter works to combat overpopulation of cats

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Around this time of year the animal shelters start to get overrun by cats and kittens. The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is trying to combat this overpopulation issue.
The shelter is planning to host their kitten shower and foster seminar to teach people about kitten and puppy care, sign them up for fostering opportunities, and accept donations.
County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said that if no one takes the little ones until they’re at least old enough to be in the shelter then they will have nowhere to go.
“If there’s not other opportunities here in our community, then unfortunately they have to be euthanized. So, the shelter staff has come up with a program to train volunteers across our community. All you need is a little time and a love for cats and they will teach you how to do the rest," said Dukes.
Officials the animal shelter typically see about 2,000 animals a year and only about half make it out alive. Dukes said this could be your chance to save lives.
The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
