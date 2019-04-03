Lee County ready for region schedule stretch

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans are holding a three year run with the region title.
But the Trojans are now preparing for a long region battle schedule ahead of them.
The Trojans are coming off that lose to Houston County on Tuesday, but are still 3-1 in the region.
But, the Trojans have a long 8 games ahead of them, all of which are region games.
First year head coach Brian Trivette said he hopes the teams experience will help lead them through these remaining region games.
“Right now, we’ve got three strong senior starters," said Trivette. "One on Tuesday and a two guys on Friday. Got a really good guy out of the pin, Seth Nelson. Offensively, up until last night, we’ve done a really good job. We’ve progresses nicely throughout the season. Hopefully we can get back on track tomorrow.”
“Effort and just really talent," said senior pitcher Matt Cooper. "We’ve got the talent. We’re a young team and we’re growing and we’re learning the game of baseball.”
The Trojans will face Houston County in a double header Thursday starting at 4:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.