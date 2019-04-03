Lawmakers back medical marijuana production

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia could soon allow the in-state production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil under legislation headed to the governor's desk.
The compromise measure was passed by the state House and Senate late Tuesday.
It would fix an issue created by the state’s 2015 medical marijuana law that allows certain patients to possess the drug but provides them no legal avenue to obtain it.
The final bill grants six growing licenses to private companies - two for larger organizations and four for smaller organizations. That’s four more licenses than what the Senate had allocated and four less licenses than what the House had originally specified.
It gives pharmacies the “first shot” at distributing the drug but allows a state commission to seek out independent retail locations if there is a need.
Critics worried that the bill could be the “first step toward the commercialization of recreational marijuana.”
