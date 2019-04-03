House approves longer storage of rape kits

ATLANTA (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Georgia could soon be required to preserve rape kits for a longer time under a bill approved by the state House.
The House unanimously approved the measure on Tuesday. The Senate approved it earlier in the day, and it now goes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
Current law requires rape kits to be stored for 10 years. The proposal would require Georgia to preserve the evidence 30 years after the arrest date or seven years from the completion of a prison sentence, whichever occurs later. If there are no arrests, the kit must be stored for 50 years.
The bill’s author, Rep. Scott Holcomb, is an Atlanta Democrat and lawyer who said he’s prosecuted rape and sexual-assault crimes.
Holcomb was one of the main backers of a law passed in 2016 that helped cut down on the state’s backlog of rape kits.
