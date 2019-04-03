Helping Hands nonprofit receives state recognition

Helping Hands nonprofit receives state recognition
Student donates leftover apple to the nonprofit program (Source: WALB)
By Ashley Bohle | April 3, 2019 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 1:10 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - State School Superintendent Richard Woods recognized the Dougherty County School System for combating hunger through a new initiative.

Helping Hands Ending Hunger is a non-profit program that is currently in 26 schools across the state, and 10 of those are elementary and middle schools in Dougherty County.

Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (Source: WALB)
Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (Source: WALB)

The goal is to help combat children going hungry on the weekends-- when they don’t know when they may get their next meal.

Students donate leftovers from their pre-paid breakfast and lunch to be stored for the remainder of the week until students in need can take home a bag of items.

Statistics from the Georgia Food Bank show a quarter of Georgia children go hungry, a rate that’s higher than average.

Helping Hands Ending Hunger sign (Source: WALB)
Helping Hands Ending Hunger sign (Source: WALB)

“We have a need throughout Georgia of meeting nutrition needs of our students throughout the state,” explained Richard Woods, “But yet also realizing we throw a lot of food away within in our schools. Food that is perfectly good but because of bureaucratic regulations in the past, we had to throw it away-- when it could have been better used to serve the needs of our kids.”

Helping Hands Ending Hunger Program Administrator Cathy Revell was also honored as a hunger hero for implementing the program in 10 schools across the county.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.