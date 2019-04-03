Heavy rain Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Awesome spring weather with tons of sunshine and pleasant low-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clear and seasonably cool low 50s. Thursday brings more sunshine with increasing clouds then showers and thunderstorms through the evening into Friday. Moderate to heavy rain early Friday tapers off to more scattered activity into early evening. Expect 1-2″ of rain with isolated higher amounts.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms hold for the weekend becoming likely Monday into Tuesday. As a strong cold front pushes east drier air returns into mid week.
Spring warmth takes over the next 7 days with near to above average temperatures. Upper 70s end the week while low-mid 80s cover the weekend before 70s return early week. Lows rise from the low 50s into the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.