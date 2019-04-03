Governor issues suspension order to Thomasville mayor

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Following a February indictment, and a review commission appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the governor issued a suspension of Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs Tuesday.
Hobbs was indicted by a Thomas County grand jury on six charges-- for allegedly forging payroll documents.
Kemp’s order said that the commission found that the office of mayor was adversely affected, and that the suspension was immediate.
Problems first came to light when the GBI was requested in June 2018 to start an investigation by the Thomas County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was into “financial documents that allegedly had the signature of Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs forged on them,” Jamy Steinberg, GBI special agent in charge, said in a release.
