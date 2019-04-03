Free breast exams happening soon in Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - If you think you have symptoms of breast cancer but you don’t have health insurance, the Tift Regional Health system is offering free breast exams for women.
Doctors said women over age 40 who do not have private health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid coverage can contact them to do a free screening this Saturday.
Doctors said breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer for women in Georgia.
The program is also for women over the age of 65 who do not qualify for Medicare.
If you’re under the age of 40 and you don’t have insurance and you’ve noticed a lump in your breast, doctors said you can come too.
“People that would ordinarily be dropped through the cracks of usual health care, people that might not be able to afford to go to the doctor, people who may feel a lump and they may not meet the criteria for having a mammogram done,” said Dr. Joel Johnson, the director of Tift Community Breast Center.
The screenings will be at the Anita Stewart Oncology Center from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday. If you’d like to make an appointment, you can call (229) 353-6316.
