Former ASU First Lady named interim president of Southern Poverty Law Center

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A woman with ties to Albany has been named the interim president and CEO of the embattled Southern Poverty Law Center.
Southern Poverty Law Center’s board of directors has voted unanimously to name Karen Baynes-Dunning as interim president and CEO. She is the wife of former Albany State University President Art Dunning.
Baynes-Dunning is a former juvenile court judge and has served on the SPLC board of directors since 2017. She also currently serves as the federal court-appointed monitor, overseeing reform efforts at the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.
She will serve until a long-term interim or permanent president is named.
The SPLC last month announced it had dismissed its founder and prominent civil rights attorney Morris Dees over unspecified conduct.
“Karen is an excellent choice to lead SPLC through the important work of Tina Tchen and her team as they help SPLC establish a workforce that reflects the organization’s values: justice, truth, inclusion and equity. The SPLC staff are a group of talented and committed people, and their work will be well served by Karen’s leadership and compassion,” Longtime President Richard Cohen said in a statement.
Cohen also recently announced he was stepping down.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.