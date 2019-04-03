Fights at Terrell Co. jail increase need for cameras

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - The Terrell County Jail Administrator said several fights have broken out in the jail.
But with an old surveillance system in place, it’s making it harder for detention officers to keep things under control.
Sandra Walker is the jail administrator, who said not too long ago an inmates’ ear was bitten off during a fight.
But jail employees missed that footage because of blind spots.
Walker even said she was injured trying to break up a fight in the jail but part of it wasn't recorded.
We’re told that Hurricane Michael did damage to the system, causing issues when they tried to get replacements.
Tuesday night county commissioners said the repairs could be paid for with insurance, but Walker said it’s just time for new system.
“The quality of the camera system, and when it does record certain spots it’s just not good quality anymore for the courts,” said Walker.
Walker presented a company to the commissioners to replace the camera system.
The company has operated in larger jails, and the administrator thinks it would solve the problems at the jail now.
Commissioners made a motion to put out bids for the company, and they hope to have a new camera system installed soon.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.