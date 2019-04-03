Equipment needed to fix damaged Terrell Co roads

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - Terrell County Commissioners are moving forward with a bid that will purchase equipment to help fix troubled roads in their county.
Hurricane Michael damaged many roads in the county, and the road department is in need of equipment to help get the roads back in shape.
Three bids for a backhoe and bulldozer were presented Tuesday night.
The chairman reminded the board of what position they would be in if they moved forward with one of the bids.
“We may be in an urgent need for it or we may need it but if we buy it, we have nothing else in the budget for any further equipment purchase until October. So if we have something tear up whatever it is, if a dump truck goes down or whatever, we really have no extra money,” said Wilbur T. Gamble, the Chairman of the Board.
Commissioners accepted a bid from a company in Albany.
They can use some T-SPLOST funds to make the purchase, because it will be used for roads.
The plan is to place the order for the equipment Wednesday, and expect it to be delivered in five to six weeks.
