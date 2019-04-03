Cuthbert family feels targeted after shooting, trailer fire and car fire

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - On Tuesday, multiple agencies continued investigating a shooting, trailer fire and car fire, that all impacted a Cuthbert family.
Justin Monk II woke up to his mom beating on his bedroom door to get out of the house because his car was on fire in the front yard.
Monk and his Mother, Katona Edwards, immediately got out of the house and called 911.
“It was crazy. I was asleep and my mamma came and woke me up," said Monk.
“I had to literally bang on the door,” said Edwards.
Monk said this is not the first time something like this has happened. He said that on March 21, he woke up to his home on fire.
According to an incident report from the Cuthbert Police Department, firefighters found seven shell casings when they came to put that fire out, that left the home destroyed.
The report also indicated someone reported hearing gunshots close by earlier that morning.
The case was turned over to the state fire marshal’s office, who said that the trailer was so badly burned, they weren’t able to determine the cause of the fire.
Edwards said when her son’s car caught fire Tuesday morning, it also damaged her car.
“Cause my car was parked beside it, my car had damage to it too, because it was parked like right beside the car,” said Edwards.
The state fire marshal was called in on this case to figure out what started the car fire.
Edwards said she’s ready for this nonsense to stop and she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure her family is safe.
“I am fearing for my life, for my kid’s life, and if I do something crazy, then they going to be ready to arrest me so they need to hurry up and find out what’s going on," said Edwards.
