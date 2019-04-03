Criminal investigator by day, comedian by night

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) - An Early County deputy is working to make a big difference, not just during his day job, but at night away from his badge too.
The Blakely native is a criminal investigator by day and comedian by night.
Trevor Price is not your typical 23-year-old.
“I was the youngest African American police officer to be certified by 18," said Trevor Price.
That’s in Early County where he looks up to his mentors like his dad, the Early County Sheriff William Price.
“Trevor is a very, very intelligent young man. He is capable of doing almost anything," said William Price.
Trevor’s grandfather was one of the first black police officers in Blakely. His dad is the first black Sheriff, leaving big footprints for Trevor to fill.
“He kept growing and I said ‘well son listen I want you to come work for me to become a better young man and just follow my lead,'" said William Price.
Keeping the tradition alive, Trevor has a lot to gain from the trials and tribulations.
“Just learning from the more seasoned officers and from the mistakes you’ve made just learn from them," stated Trevor.
As a role model for kids he goes beyond the badge to provide smiles to faces too.
“The majority of my friends went to college and everybody was taking part in different endeavors," said Trevor. "I was going home every day and I just got bored. So I decided you know, how about I make some videos?”
Inspiring people through comedy and connecting the gap with law enforcement and the public through common ground: laughter.
“With all the stuff going on in the world right now, people need a sense of humor," Trevor said.
It wasn't easy appealing to all audiences at first, but now Trevor has found his groove both with criminal investigations and comedy.
“I came up in a house where there’s no cursing, there’s no disrespecting your parents," Trevor said. “And I want to promote the same thing I came up off of. I want kids to be able to take after me.”
He said his hope is to touch the life of at least one person by bringing joy to their lives.
