City of Valdosta gets aesthetic refresh

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Several projects are in the works right now to give Valdosta a refreshed look.
“We did our original streetscape program downtown, 20 years ago," said City Manager Mark Barber.
Now the city is working on a North Patterson streetscape, building a path from downtown to Valdosta State University’s campus.
“We want our VSU students to feel connected to downtown, so we felt this was a great way to do that and provide that connectivity to campus," said Barber.
City leaders aren’t stopping there. They just put in new light poles downtown, are finishing up the replacement of the benches, and working on a multi-purpose green space and lawn for hosting entertainment.
“We wanted to add those new things because we want to make it aesthetically pleasing for folks traveling in through one of entrance ways. They see a nice looking downtown and hopefully they’ll come back and visit," said Barber.
They’re also hoping they might inspire some Valdosta pride across the city.
“Our whole community is experiencing the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign to bring a sense of pride back to our community. So, if we’re going to ask our citizens to do so then we’ve got to put little skin in the game ourselves and show we’re a part of that process as well," said Barber.
Both projects are expected to be done in about a month.
