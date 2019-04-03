Businesses face demolition after Cairo tornado

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - Dozens of families and business owners have lost almost everything after an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of Syrup City.
Now, the community is picking up the pieces and figuring out what’s next.
According to Melvin Horne, director of Kids Against Hunger, his building is a total loss.
So, Horne has made the tough decision to have it torn down within the next month, 16 years of business in the heart of Cairo, gone within minutes.
After withstanding two previous storms, this third one proved to be too much.
“It made me sick, because we had just finished paying for and repairing the damage from Hurricane Michael,” said Horne.
Horne said that when he first came to the building, he immediately checked on the supplies.
“The part of the roof that was left at least sheltered the food from rain,” said Horne.
With no money left to bring the building back up to code, Horne was forced to make a tough decision.
“We’ve got a contract with somebody to demolish the building. I hate to do that,” said Horne.
Horne's dedication to this mission of feeding children in need now weighs in the balance as he looks to the future.
“This was our facility and we don’t really have a plan yet to start again,” said Horne.
With much uncertainty ahead, Horne is reminded of a sentiment he’s carried with him for the past 16 years.
“Whether it’s around the corner or around the block, you’re able to keep children alive at the end of the day,” said Horne.
Once all the storm debris is collected, homes and businesses restored, Cairo is going to look much different. Especially, when the 100 year old building is no longer standing.
