Beautiful, spring-like weather today; rain Thursday evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A beautiful spring-like Wednesday is on the way. A little chilly this morning with lows in the mid 40s. We’ll warm up nicely into the low to mid 70s under plenty of sunshine.
Thursday will be mainly dry as well with rain developing by the evening hours. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances continue into Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Off and on shower and thunderstorm chances extend into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances continue into early next week with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.