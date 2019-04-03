APD investigates early morning armed robbery

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint shortly after midnight Wednesday morning, in the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road.
According to a police report, the victim told police after she finished vacuuming her car at the self-service car wash at Kingdom Auto Sales, when the suspect approached her and robbed her at gunpoint.
The victim told police the suspect ran away from the scene.
The suspect is described as a black man under 6 feet tall, with short hair wearing dark clothing.
If you know anything about this armed robbery, you’re asked to call police.
