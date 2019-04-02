Worth County looking to add to win streak

WORTH COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Many people view the number 13 as unlucky.
But for the Worth County Rams, they view it as just another number, to add to their amazing win streak.
The last time the Rams were on a streak like this was back in 2006... when the Rams found their first region title.
Looking for the same result, but thinking even bigger picture.
The Rams continue to rack up the points with 165 runs on the year, leading the region by almost 40 runs.
The Rams know that all those years of playing together, would pay off.
“It feels good because we work together really well," said junior infielder Bryce Graddy. "Because we’ve played together since we were knee high. So everything that we do, we’ve been through it before. So we can really trust each other.”
“You know it’s a lot of credit to them and their work ethic," said assistant head coach Kaleb Hathcock "They work hard and they believe they can win every game and it’s really paid off for us here with our veteran players that we have.”
Worth County will put their streak on the line, as they face Tift County Tuesday at 5:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.