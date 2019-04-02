Valdosta residents shook after shooting

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Members of one Valdosta neighborhood are scared for their lives after a shooting over the weekend left bullet holes in their property.
Marquis Smith, 21, says that he was sitting on his porch Friday night when someone drove by and fired about six shots at him.
Smith said he immediately dropped to the ground to avoid getting hit.
He said his mother called the police, and once Valdosta Police arrived, they pulled bullets out the side of his car.
We asked Marquis if he has any idea as to why someone might want to harm them.
He says he thinks it may have been an individual that he previously had an altercation with.
“It’s like sometimes it’s not even safe out here for these kids for real. It’s too much stuff going on out here. It’s innocent kids,” said Smith.
While Marquis says he’s more worried about the kids in his neighborhood, his father, Eric Smith, says that he is worried about his entire family.
“I’m worried about my son’s safety and my family’s safety—my house, because I don’t do nothing out there. I work every day. My wife works. We shouldn’t have to go through this," said Eric Smith.
Eric Smith says that if it’s the individual they might think it is, then the kids need to work it out and dedicate themselves to something positive.
Marquis admits to having played a role in the start of this because of the original altercation that took place.
We reached out to the police, but shared that they couldn’t share any further details about this case.
