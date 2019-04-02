Spring warmth as rain returns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Clouds have cleared as drier air filters into SWGA. That brings a few dry days until rain returns later this week. For now we’ve got pleasant spring conditions for midweek with lows mid 40s and highs mid 70s. Still nice Thursday with increasing clouds and highs mid-upper 70s.
Late Thursday rain returns which kicks off an extended active weather pattern. Rain likely Friday into next week. A strong cold front brings relief with drier air by midweek.
