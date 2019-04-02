Rams soccer gets ready for playoff run

WORTH COUNTY, GA (WALB) - While the Rams baseball team looks to keep things rolling on the diamond, the Rams soccer teams looking to do the same on the field.
Worth County might have their hands full during playoffs this season.
As the Boys and Girls soccer teams are currently in a tight region race.
Both are currently in second place behind Crisp County.
For the boys, it’s a chance at history.
As they look for their first possible region title.
For the girls, they’ll be looking for their second in three years.
“Communication really," said senior left wing Chandler Moore. "We’ve been together for about two years now. We went to camps together. We’re starting to build that chemistry together.”
“With a young team,"said senior midfielder Ashley Lynn, "we really have to come together as a team and actually help them know the game of soccer. And have them be prepared for their senior year when they get ready.”
The Rams will face Cook on April 9th at 5:30 and 7:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.