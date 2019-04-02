Rams prepare for SIAC conference tournament

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The beautiful Stonebridge golf course has been the home for the ASU golf team for the past three years since the merger of Darton and ASU.
Where the Rams are getting ready for the SIAC tournament on April 15th.
The Rams have been on fire since the program start just two years ago.
Winning the conference title back to back years, with no signs of slowing down.
Since the merger with Darton College, the Rams started with an entirely new group.
Head coach Gary Hilton said the Rams could have a chance at a repeat.
“Coming off a huge win. The first regular season win we’ve ever had in program history. It’s just a little bit of a gap between the conference championship so we’re just trying to stay well seasoned.”
As the Rams grow closer to the tournament, ASU hopes their hands will be getting a little bit heavier, as they possibly add ring number three.
