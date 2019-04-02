Lee county T-SPLOST officially starts

LEE CO., GA (WALB) -Starting Monday, you’ll see a tax increase when you buy items in Lee County.
On April 1, T-SPLOST goes into effect in Lee County.
The sales tax increase goes from seven to eight percent.
The increase is expected to bring over $19 million dollars to Lee County within five years.
“Citizens will benefit by having more roads being paved better equipment purchased for dirt roads and we’ll be able to provide signs and striping and enhance those services as well,” said Lee County co-county manager Christi Dockery.
The money will be divided among Lee County, Leesburg and Smithville.
Once the money is divided, Lee county will receive just under $17 million within those five years and the remainder will be dispersed to Leesburg and Smithville.
All of the money collected will be spent on transportation needs for the county like road construction and new road scrapers.
Other counties such as Worth and Dougherty approved T-SPLOST a few weeks back.
Lee County leaders hope this will provide cleaner and safer roads from one county to the next.
