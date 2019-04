ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Gradual clearing with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A beautiful spring-like day is headed our way for Wednesday. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Another dry day Thursday under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances return Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.