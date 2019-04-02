Georgia lawmakers back moving marriage age to 17

ATLANTA, GA (AP) - A bill raising Georgia’s minimum marriage age to 17 is headed to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
The legislation was given final approval by the state House on Tuesday, with a vote of 155-14.
Under current Georgia law, 16 year-olds can get married with parental permission.
Under the bill, a 17-year old that wanted to marry would have to be legally emancipated from their parents by a judge and undergo pre-marriage counseling. A 17-year old would also not be allowed to marry someone more than four years older.
Rep. Andy Welch, the bill’s author, has said he worried about young people making decisions that could affect the rest of their lives.
