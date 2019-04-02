GA senator responds to listed bill that could’ve impacted HBCU’s in the state

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Senator Freddie Powell-Sims is explaining a piece of legislation, saying lawmakers will govern historically black colleges has been listed as a bill.
Sims said that was never their intent, and they’re trying to pull it from the calendar now.
Two years ago, legislators formed a study committee to address HBCU concerns.
Last summer, Sims said the group spent countless hours to find solutions dealing with recruitment of minorities, general low recruitment numbers, and retention at HBCU’s in Georgia.
Recently, she said things got mixed up when they signed a document they thought was a senate resolution not something that will go into law (Senate Bill 273).
Sims said they only intended to take the information to study or make suggestions on how to better preserve and strengthen the HBCU culture, but they would’ve never made it a bill without the public’s engagement.
“Those of us who have signed onto this bill are taking our names off. We are pulling it from the calendar. So it’s a non-starter. It will not and I do repeat, NOT. There will be a press conference tomorrow, but we will not be passing this bill,” said Senator Powell-Sims.
Sims said the legislators who signed the document are all HBCU graduates, and they will do what they can to protect the historical value of the institutions.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson will be at the senate press office where a press conference will be held to address the proposed legislation at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
