Driver in fatal Gravel Hill, Nelms Road crash charged

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One of the drivers in a March fatal crash is facing charges, according to a Dougherty County Police (DCP) incident report.
Ryan Peter Jewell, 18, of Alabama, was charged with four counts of serious injury by vehicle, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, distracted driving and failure to yield.
The vehicle crash happened on Gravel Hill and Nelms Road on March 26, and resulted in one death and multiple injuries.
According to reports, the driver of a Toyota Camry, listed as “Vehicle 1” was traveling east on Nelms Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign at its intersection with Gravel Hill Road. Jewell was identified as the driver, according to the DCP report.
“Vehicle 2,” identified as a Chevy Silverado, was traveling north on Gravel Hill Road, when the first vehicle hit the driver side panel, the report stated.
After the initial impact, the Camry struck a fence before coming to a stop in an open field.
The second vehicle struck a stop sign, overturned and then struck a fence after the initial impact, according to reports.
A total of five people were taken to the hospital for injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
