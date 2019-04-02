Dougherty County has no long term debt, according to financial adviser

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A recently hired financial consultant says no county in Georgia the size of Dougherty County is managed as well financially.
Even though the county just suffered a $4 million deficit this past fiscal year.
After raising property taxes in Dougherty County for the first time in almost ten years, county commissioners are looking for any solution to not raise them again.
“I think bringing in somebody to bring down taxes would be a good idea,” said Darrien Shealey, Dougherty County resident.
Which is exactly the plan now.
“I’ve been in the business 34 years, Dougherty County has no long term debt,” said Ed Wal, the Managing Director of PiperJaffray.
The county faced a $4 million deficit just this past fiscal year. And your property taxes were raised to account for the short term debt, which is supposed to hold the county over for the next three years.
Then Hurricane Michael struck, leaving the county with a new problem.
“The county has to maintain a savings account in order to cover all of that until the reimbursement comes in,” said Wall.
Commissioners have already had to pay more than $3 million in damage expenses and it could take years for FEMA to repay any of the money.
“You all have had a lot of tragedies with the hurricane and storms, and hopefully the good Lord will give us a break and we won’t have anymore," Wall said.
Now the financial consulting firm PiperJaffray has been hired at $250 an hour to help commissioners plan well enough to stay out of another deficit.
“If there’s any way that we can prevent property taxes going up, I like to hear ideas. I like to hear suggestions,” said Shealey.
The county is not to spend more than $20,000 a year on the consulting firm’s expenses.
More from county commission:
A Radium Springs Trail will connect residents to downtown Albany.
It’s a $200,000 project that has to begin now, before time to spend the money runs out.
County commissioners have hired a designer out of Atlanta to help them plan ways to revitalize the Radium Springs Garden Area.
The county has $200,000 to build part of the trail system that will link the golf course with Radium Gardens.
The Radium Springs trail will later connect residents to Albany State and downtown.
Representatives with Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions out of Kennesaw spent all of last week here in Albany.
They toured the area, to prepare site design construction documents for the Radium Springs Trailhead and update the master plan for Radium Springs Gardens.
“Oh yes, it would be great to go back out to the gardens. See all these beautiful flowers and the animals back out and it’s just awesome,” said Vonnette R. Mathis, a Dougherty County Resident.
This is a second project to revitalize the area.
The first is a $2 million road repair project already underway.
The design company was hired for a little more than $39,000 and the money will come out of SPLOST Five.
Construction on the trailhead will have to start soon, as the county has to use the $200,000 grant before time runs out.
