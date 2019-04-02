Company to bring over 80 jobs to South GA

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - An Indiana-based company is expanding their business into South Georgia and bringing jobs with them.
Better Way Products, a fiberglass manufacturing company, is planning to bring in 86 jobs in the coming years.
The company is expected to begin operating today out of a 217,000-square-foot facility in the Azalea City Business Park.
We spoke to Stan Crance with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority about the anticipated economic impact.
“It’s always good when you’re bringing in people to hire, so any new jobs that are created obviously goes well and adds to the tax base of the community, provide opportunities for those that are looking for jobs so we’re just really excited to have them here," said Crance.
Crance said the company approached them about moving into the facility but it needed some work.
He says they are giving them a 50,000-dollar grant, as long as they bring the jobs promised.
Better Way is initially looking to hire 20-30 employees and they are currently accepting applications.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.