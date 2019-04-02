City of Tifton discusses golf cart ordinance

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The city of Tifton is looking for ways to let the public know the requirements for driving golf carts on the streets.
The discussion came up at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The city talked about a case where a 13 and 14-year-old had a golf cart accident last week. One of the teens had a serious head injury.
City attorney Rob Wilmot says they want to make sure Tifton is current with state law and that they’ve met all equipment requirements.
Wilmot tells us they revised the golf cart ordinance in 2013 so Tifton would be a golf cart friendly city.
Right now, there are designated streets where golf carts can operate and cross.
“We have run into problems with underage people driving golf carts,” said Wilmot. “According to state law and according to our ordinance, you have to have a valid drivers license in order to operate a golf cart, and unfortunately not everyone is compliant with that.”
Council members also asked the city attorney to look into whether or not the golf carts operating on public highways have to be insured.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.